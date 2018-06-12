हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex marginally up, Nifty above 10,800 in early trade

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex jumped over 70 points while the Nifty reclaimed the 10,800-mark in opening trade on Tuesday on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive global cues.

The 30-share Sensex was trading marginally up by 32.93 points, to 35,516.40 in early trade. Similarly, the broad-based NSE Nifty edged up 14.90 points or 0.14 percent to 10,801.85.

Wipro, Dr Reddy, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, M&M, SBIN, Indusind Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, ITC, LT and TCS, rising up to 1.53 percent.

 

