Sensex, Nifty advance in volatile trade

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 24 points to close at 31,687.52 after a volatile trade, marking its first weekly fall in four weeks on lingering worries about North Korea.

The markets turned directionless in the absence of any positive trigger. Sustained capital infused by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and strength in the rupee supported the trading sentiment.

The rupee was trading higher by 25 paise against the dollar at 63.80 (intra-day) at forex market.

The 30-share index after opening on a firm footing at 31,694.15 advanced to hit a high of 31,763.70 on unabated buying by DIIs and other participants.

However, higher levels could not be sustained due to profit-booking by investors and the Sensex slipped into the negative zone to touch a low of 31,619.

The barometer bounced back to close the day with a rise of 24.78 points, or 0.08 percent at 31,687.52. It had gained 0.77 point yesterday.

The NSE Nifty resumed higher but surrendered gains due to profit-booking before ending at 9,934.80, up 4.90 points, or 0.05 percent. It moved between 9,963.60 and 9,913.30.

On a weekly basis, Sensex recorded its first drop in four, losing 204.71 points, or 0.64 percent, while Nifty lost 39.60 points, or 0.39 percent.

DIIs bought shares worth Rs 245.32 crore but foreign funds remained net sellers, dumping shares worth Rs 564 crore yesterday, according to provisional figures.