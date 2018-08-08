हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex, Nifty close at fresh record high, banking stocks shine

In the day, the Nifty Bank Index breached the 28,000 level for the first time, rising as much as 0.9 percent to a record 28,119.10.

New Delhi: Stock market closed at fresh record high on Wednesday, driven by banking stocks and market heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The BSE Sensex jumped 221.76 points or 0.59 percent at 37,887.56. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 60.55 points or 0.53 percent at 11,450.

Sustained buying by foreign institutional investors amid a firm Asian trend also influenced sentiments. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 314.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 319.90 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

