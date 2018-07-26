हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Intra-day, the 30-share index touched a high of 37,061.62 and a low of 36,852.53.

Sensex, Nifty close at new record peak

New Delhi: Markets continued its record setting streak for a fourth day on Thursday on robust buying banking and PSU stocks. Analysts said buying also picked up ahead of the expiry of July F&O derivatives.

The benchmark Sensex soared 126.41 points to close at record 36,984.64. In a similar fashion, the NSE Nifty also climbed up 35.30 points to new peak of 11,167.30.

Intra-day, the 30-share index touched a high of 37,061.62 and a low of 36,852.53. The gauge has now gained 507 points in four days.

Major gainers SBIN, ICICI Bank, Power grid, ONGC, Axis Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Heromoto Corp, HUL, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports, rising by upto 5.62 percent.

Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consultancy Services were the major losers. Maruti  posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday. It reported 26.91 percent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,975.3 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018-19. The company had posted net profit of Rs 1,556.4 crore in the April-June period of last fiscal, 2017-18.

On a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 97.64 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,195.75 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

With Agency Inputs

 

