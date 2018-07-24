हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Investors wealth

Sensex, Nifty end at record closing high

Sensex touched a high of 36,902.06 and low of 36,709.72 in intra-day trading.

Sensex, Nifty end at record closing high

New Delhi: Markets ended at record closing high on Tuesday as metal, realty, capital goods stocks and auto stocks surged on hopes of improved results.

The BSE Sensex rose 106.50 points to end at fresh record high of 36,825.10 while the NSE Nifty gained 49.55 points to settle at all-time high of 11,134.30. Sensex touched a high of 36,902.06 and low of 36,709.72 in intra-day trading.

Major gainers include L&T, Asian Paints, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Coal India, Infosys, M&M, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, HDFC and Power Grid, rising up to 3.36 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 259.37 crore and DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 124.82 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

