Sensex, Nifty end at record closing high; bank, FMCG, auto stocks climb

New Delhi: Benchmark Sensex raced to record highs for the fifth session in a row on Friday amidst robust June quarter results that pushed banking and auto stocks higher.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged over 350 to close above 37,000-level for the first time. In a similar fashion the NSE Nifty also spurt 111.05 points to record 11,278.35.

It finally ended 352.21 points, or 0.95 percent higher at 37,336.85, smashing its previous record close of 36,984.64 reached yesterday.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 5.24 percent to Rs 302.20, after it posted 10 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 2,818.68 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2018. Tata Motors, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Heromoto Corp, Reliance, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Indus Ind Bank.

RIL rose 1.73 percent to Rs 1,129.60, ahead of its quarterly earnings scheduled at 7 pm today.

The Sensex rallied over 300 points, and Nifty breached the 11,200 mark for the first time in early trade today. Intra-day, the 30-share index touched a high of 37,368.62 and a low of 37,134.88.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 2,453.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 2,716.04 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.