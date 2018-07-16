हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex, Nifty end lower; Reliance, ICICI Bank top drags

The Nifty closed 0.74 percent lower at 10,936.85, while the Sensex was down 0.6 percent at 36,323.77.

The Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday, as a dip in oil prices hurt energy stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd, while ICICI Bank Ltd fell on reports that the bank has hired a law firm to look into allegations of irregularities in some loan accounts.

Reliance Industries closed 2.2 percent lower, while ICICI Bank fell 3.2 percent.

