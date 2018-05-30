Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower amid volatile trade

New Delhi: Stock market on Wednesday ended marginally lower due to a heavy selling mainly in banking, auto, infra and healthcare counters amid unabated foreign fund outflows and subdued global cues.

The BSE Sensex closed 43.13 points or 0.12 percent down at 34,906.11. Similarly the NSE Nifty fell 18.95 points at 10,614.35.

The BSE market breadth tilted towards the bulls with 1,475 declines against 1,219 advances so far. The Sensex swung over 280 points intra-day. The barometer had lost 216.24 points in the previous session.

Tata motors was the top loser in the Sensex pack by falling upto 1.92 percent.

Analysts believe that sentiments were also dented following Moody's growth forecast.

Moody's Investors Service today cut India's 2018 growth forecast to 7.3 per cent from the previous estimate of 7.5 per cent, saying the economy is in cyclical recovery but higher oil prices and tighter financial conditions will weigh on the pace of acceleration.

Wall Street, rattled by renewed concerns of a possible China-US trade war and political uncertainty in Italy. Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 407.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 578.38 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

