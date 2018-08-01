हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh peak ahead of RBI policy decision

Among the gainers were ONGC, Vedanta, TCS, Bharti Airtel, RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, and ITC.

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh peak ahead of RBI policy decision

New Delhi: Stock markets hit fresh peak on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank's bi-monthly policy meet outcome led by gains in oil and gas, FMCG, PSU, metal and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex advanced by over 80 points to hit a new peak of 37,690.23, while the Nifty scaled a fresh high of 11,378.95 in opening trade ahead of the Reserve Bank's bi-monthly policy meet outcome due in afternoon.

Among the gainers were ONGC, Vedanta, TCS, Bharti Airtel, RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, and ITC. Major osers included Tata Motors, Axis Bank, NTPC, Infosys and HDFC.

In early trade, Tata Motors was trading deep in the red in the Sensex pack following poor quarter earnings. The auto major on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,863 crore for the quarter ended June 30 on account of losses at its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The automobile major had earned a profit of Rs 3,200 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 572.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 290.87 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Most Asian shares crept higher on Wednesday following a firm Wall Street finish, but gains were curbed by weak data in the region and intensifying fears over volatile Sino-U.S. trade relations.

In Asia, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent, while Japan`s Nikkei stock index gained 0.7 percent. S&P E-mini futures were down less than 0.1 percent at 2,815.25 after earlier edging higher.

With PTI Inputs

 

