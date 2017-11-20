Sensex, Nifty Indian equity indices open in red

Mumbai: Key Indian equity indices on Monday opened in the red on the back of broadly negative Asian cues and selling pressure in IT, banking and metal stocks.

At 9.16 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded lower by 10.25 points or 0.10 per cent at 10,273.35 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,365.84 points, traded at 33,324.46 points -- down 18.34 points or 0.06 per cent -- from Friday`s close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 33,409.65 points and a low of 33,322.99 points during intra-day trade.

However, the BSE market breadth was bullish -- 819 advances and 529 declines.

On Friday, the benchmark indices closed in the green riding on a sovereign ratings upgrade of the Indian government`s bonds by US credit rating agency Moody`s.

The NSE Nifty50 rose by 68.85 points, or 0.67 per cent, to close at 10,283.60 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at 33,342.80 points -- up 235.98 points or 0.71 per cent.