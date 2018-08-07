हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex, Nifty open at fresh record high

New Delhi: Extending the upwards movement, markets opened on fresh record high on widespread buying by consumer durables, PSU and banking counters despite wobbly Asian cues.

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 184.78 points to record a new high of 37,876.87 in early trade, and NSE Nifty climbed 41.85 points to scale new peak of 11,428.95.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 218.64 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net of Rs 248.70 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

M&M, Asian Paint, Coal India, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Infosys, Indus Ind Bank, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, Heromoto Corp and NTPC, gaining by upto 0.98 percent.

Asian stocks wobbled on Tuesday as simmering worries over the US-China trade conflict offset positive leads from earnings-led gains on Wall Street.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 percent.

The index dipped early and struggled to gain traction amid volatility in Chinese stocks. The Shanghai Composite Index rose over 0.6 percent in early trade following a four-day losing run. It was last up 0.1 percent.

Australian stocks dipped 0.25 percent, South Korea`s KOSPI rose 0.2 percent and Japan`s Nikkei added 0.25 percent.

With Reuters Inputs

