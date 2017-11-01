Sensex hits record at 33,431, Nifty touches 10,400 for first time

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

Equity benchmarks as well as Nifty Bank started off Wednesday's trade with record highs, backed by banks, metals and telecom stocks. The rally was after the World Bank said India's rank on 'ease of doing business' scale has risen from 130th to 100th this year, helped by a slew of reforms in taxation, licensing, investor protection and bankruptcy resolution.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 33,344.23 points, touched a high of 33,431.69 points and a low of 33,340.62 points.

The Sensex is trading at 33,425.55 points up by 212.42 points or 0.64 per cent from Tuesday`s close at 32,213.13 points.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,390.35 points after closing at 10,335.30 points.

The Nifty is trading at 10,397.75 points in the morning.