हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex, Nifty open higher on steady global cues

DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,526 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net Rs 1,242 crore.

Sensex, Nifty open higher on steady global cues

New Delhi: Stock markets opened higher on steady global cues and healthy buying in auto, metals and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex opened at 34,493.21 after closing at 34,299.47 on Tuesday. On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,331.85 after closing at 10,301.05 on Tuesday.

The 30-share index spurted 373.05 points, or 1.09 percent, to 34,672.52 in early trade. The barometer had lost 175 points on Tuesday. Similarly, the NSE Nifty edged up 124.45 points or 1.21 percent at 10,425.50.

Meanwhile, DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,526 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net Rs 1,242 crore Tuesday, as per provisional stock exchange data.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3 percent, while Japan`s Nikkei  gained 0.25 percent. The Australian benchmark  was up 0.11 percent. Wall Street stocks showed a mixed picture, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.21 percent while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were little changed, Reuters said.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSEsensex updateSensex newsNiftySensex today

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close