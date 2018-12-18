हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex, Nifty opens in red amidst global sell-off

The BSE Sensex fell 159.79 points or 0.44 percent to 36,110.28 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 45.40 points or 0.42 percent to 10,842.95.

New Delhi: Markets opened in red on Monday tracking global cues.

Asian share markets stumbled on Tuesday as heightened concerns about a slowing global economy sent Wall Street stocks skidding to their lowest levels in more than a year, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.25 percent in early trade while Japan`s Nikkei tumbled 1.5 percent.
On Monday, MSCI`s broadest gauge of the world`s stock markets, ACWI, slumped to its weakest level since May 2017, having declined 16 percent from a top hit on Jan. 29.

In New York, the S&P 500 lost 2.08 percent to hit its lowest since October 2017. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.27 percent, with Amazon , one of the best performing shares this year, dropping 4.5 percent.

With Agency Inputs

