Sensex above 32,000, Nifty nears 9,999: Five factors which are driving the rally

New Delhi: Benchmark equity indices hit an all time high on Thursday fuelled by steep drop in retail inflation and dovish comments from the US Fed on Wednesday. On Thursday, Sensex was hovering above 32,000 and Nifty inched closer to 9,999 level.Yesterday, the US Fed Janet Yellen, showed a cautious approach towards any possibility of future rate cut.

Here are the five foremost factors which are driving the equity markets currently:

1) Historically low inflation rate

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation number hit a 'historically low' level of 1.54 percent in June backed by slowdown in prices of food items such as vegetables, pulses and milk products. It will build pressure on the central bank to cut interest rate when it meets for a monetary policy review on August 2.

2) Strong Global cues

Following the US Fed chairman Janet Yellen's indication towards adopting cautious approach in raising interest rates, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), NYSE benchmark index climbed a record high and the US stocks maintained the same upward momentum. Asian as well as the US markets reacted positively to Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s testimony.

3) Continued FII flows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have continuously pumped in dollars to fuel domestic equity markets. Since January 2017, FIIs have pumped more than about Rs 1,50,000 crore. FPIs had invested around Rs 7,500 crore during the corresponding period last year.

4) Forex reserves climb up

As per RBI statement on Friday, India's foreign exchange reserves reached $386.539 billion after it rose by $4.007 billion in the week to June 30. In the previous week, the reserves were $382.53 billion.

5) Rupee strengthening

On Thursday, rupee strengthened by 15 paise to 64.39 against the dollar. The upward movement in stocks and sustained FII flows are continuously driving the momentum.

6) Buoyant mood ahead of corporate earnings

Markets seem to have factored in positive corporate expectation from the first quarter earnings of the FY 2017-2018.

7) Optimism on GST rollout, better monsoon

Optimism on proper GST rollout and forecast of better monsoons have fuelled FMCG stocks in particular. Even the companies in construction sector backed by positive real estate economic reforms are posting good results on the equity indices.