Sensex, Nifty register marginal gains, open in green

New Delhi: After ending in red on Tuesday, BSE Sensex opened 30 points up at 34801.28 on Wednesday. Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened 14 points up at 10,715.15.

On Tuesday, IT stocks surged on widespread buying after a Morgan Stanley report said Indian IT services shares are set for a turnaround in 2018 as recovery in spending is "imminent".

The rupee opened at 64.075 to the dollar in opening trade today versus its previous close of 64.04.

Forex dealers said a weak dollar in overseas markets and early gains in stock markets capped the rupee losses. The dollar was trading lower against Japanese yen in Asian trade today.

The rupee had lost 55 paise or nearly 1 per cent -- its biggest single-day crash in eight months -- to end at a fresh two-week low of 64.04 against the US dollar, hit by a double whammy of rising global crude prices and worsening trade deficit.