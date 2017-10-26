Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks on earnings cheer, F&O expiry

Mumbai: Markets continued their record- setting streak for yet another session today with both the Sensex and Nifty ending at lifetime highs amid optimism over earnings and short-covering on derivatives expiry.

The BSE Sensex gained 104.63 points to end at 33,147.13, while the broader Nifty spurted 48.45 points to finish at 10,343.80.

Both the key indices had climbed to lifetime highs yesterday as well.

Covering up of pending short positions by speculators on the expiry of the October derivatives contracts helped the index recover in the last hour of trade, brokers said.