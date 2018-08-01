हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day gaining streak

The BSE Sensex slipped from record high, by ending 84.96 points down at 37,521.62.

New Delhi: Markets snapped their 4-day rally on Wednesday in closing trade as the Reserve Bank of India raised its policy repo rate as expected for the second straight meeting.

The BSE Sensex slipped from record high, by ending 84.96 points down at 37,521.62 while the NSE Nifty fell 10.30 points to 11,346.20.

The monetary policy committee raised the repo rate and the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent and 6.25 percent respectively.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 572.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 290.87 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

 

