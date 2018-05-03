Sensex, Nifty trading in red on weak Asian cues

New Delhi: The key Indian equity market indices are trading in the red amidst weakness in Asian stocks on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex is trading down 46.28 points or 0.13 percent at 35,130.14 while the NSE Nifty is down 27.15 points or 0.25 percent at 10,690.90.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, had closed at 35,176.42 points on Wednesday and the broader 51-scrip Nifty, closed at 10,718.05 points.

Weakness in the global equity markets and profit booking by investors had led the key Indian equity indices to close on a flat note with negative bias on Wednesday.

The trade was volatile throughout the day and, according to market observers, selling was witnessed around the closing hour of trade.

Heavy selling pressure in metal, consumer durables and auto stocks weighed on the indices.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a negative trend. Hang Seng was down by 1.66 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was also down by 0.37 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in red, down by 0.23 per cent.

Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.42 per cent while FTSE 100 was up by 0.30 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

With Agency Inputs