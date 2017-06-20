Sensex off record high on GST worries

Mumbai: The Sensex made a retreat from record high on Tuesday to close slightly down in a choppy session as investors took to caution on perceived GST hiccups.

Global shares offered a mixed picture. Power, banking and FMCG stocks saw profit taken off the table.

The BSE 30-share barometer touched a high of 31,392.53, but settled at 31,297.53, down by 14.04 points, or 0.04 percent. The gauge had rallied 255.17 points in the previous session to an all-time closing high of 31,311.57.

The Nifty shed 4.05 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 9,653.50.

The banking index felt the heat over concerns on the impact of farm loan waiver on state finances. The Punjab government yesterday announced farm loan waiver for small and marginal farmers.