close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex off record high on GST worries

The Sensex made a retreat from record high today to close slightly down in a choppy session as investors took to caution on perceived GST hiccups.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 17:08
Sensex off record high on GST worries

Mumbai: The Sensex made a retreat from record high on Tuesday to close slightly down in a choppy session as investors took to caution on perceived GST hiccups.

Global shares offered a mixed picture. Power, banking and FMCG stocks saw profit taken off the table.

The BSE 30-share barometer touched a high of 31,392.53, but settled at 31,297.53, down by 14.04 points, or 0.04 percent. The gauge had rallied 255.17 points in the previous session to an all-time closing high of 31,311.57.

The Nifty shed 4.05 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 9,653.50.

The banking index felt the heat over concerns on the impact of farm loan waiver on state finances. The Punjab government yesterday announced farm loan waiver for small and marginal farmers. 

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketSensex todayBSENSE

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Govt hikes paddy MSP by Rs 80/quintal, pulses by up to Rs 400/quintal
Economy

Govt hikes paddy MSP by Rs 80/quintal, pulses by up to Rs 4...

GST: Credit card bill, insurance premium to get costlier
Personal Finance

GST: Credit card bill, insurance premium to get costlier

RBI to keep rates unaltered in near term: D&amp;B
Economy

RBI to keep rates unaltered in near term: D&B

Delay in GSTN security clearance not to affect GST launch: FM Jaitley
Economy

Delay in GSTN security clearance not to affect GST launch:...

Companies

Reliance Def inks partnership with Serbia's Yugoimport

Is RBI&#039;s hawkish stance hurting India&#039;s growth prospects?
Economy

Is RBI's hawkish stance hurting India's growth pr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video