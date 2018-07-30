हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex opens at fresh record high; Nifty crosses 11,300 for the first time

Last week, the benchmark Sensex hit record highs for all-sessions, capturing new milestone of 37K.

Sensex opens at fresh record high; Nifty crosses 11,300 for the first time

New Delhi: Sensex opened at fresh record high while the NSE nifty passed 11,300-level for the first time on Monday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex surged 159.95 points, or 0.42 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 37,496.80 and NSE Nifty too scaled a new peak high of 11,309.35 in early trade today.

The rupee opened 15 paise weaker against the US dollar at 68.80 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange ahead of RBI's monetary policy review beginning today.

Last week, the benchmark Sensex hit record highs for all-sessions, capturing new milestone of 37K at 37,336.85 with ample gain of 840.48 points, the broader Nifty also ended with record closing at 11,278.35, garnering 268.15 points.

Asian share markets drifted lower on Monday while currencies kept to familiar ranges ahead of a busy week peppered with central bank meetings, corporate results and updates on U.S. inflation and payrolls.
Technology and energy shares led Japan`s Nikkei down 0.4 percent in early trade, while tech also featured in South Korea`s 0.2 percent decline.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.03 percent.

With Agency Inputs

