close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex, Nifty take a selling hit, reverse gear

This is for most part due to fresh selling, mainly in realty, oil and gas, banking, capital goods and power, as mixed Asian cues offered no firm guidance as to which way to move.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 11:52
Sensex, Nifty take a selling hit, reverse gear

Mumbai: Stocks made a U-turn today as the Sensex fell 107 points and the Nifty slipped through 9,550 after wiping off their early gains.

This is for most part due to fresh selling, mainly in realty, oil and gas, banking, capital goods and power, as mixed Asian cues offered no firm guidance as to which way to move.

Broader markets even fared worse, with BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices sliding 1.02 per cent and 1.19 per cent, respectively.

The Sensex started higher before hitting 31,031.26 at 1113 hours, down 106.95 points, or 0.34 per cent. The NSE 50- share Nifty was down 49.35 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 9,525.60.

Major losers were SBI 2.93 per cent, Axis Bank 2.51 per cent and ICICI Bank 1.97 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) picked up shares worth a net Rs 269.95 crore last Friday, as per provisional data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, net sold shares worth Rs 45.78 crore.

Overseas, Asian stocks did not throw up a clear picture as investors looked forward to central bankers' speeches. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak in London later today.

US equities closed mixed yesterday, as a rise in the financial sector helped offset losses from large-cap technology stocks.

 

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketSensex todayStocksBSENSE

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Volkswagen, Nvidia to cooperate on artificial intelligence
Auto News

Volkswagen, Nvidia to cooperate on artificial intelligence

No discussion on H-1B during Modi-Trump meeting
Economy

No discussion on H-1B during Modi-Trump meeting

Ericsson scraps push for new clients beyond telecoms
International Business

Ericsson scraps push for new clients beyond telecoms

India, US vow to strengthen economic ties, resolve differences
Economy

India, US vow to strengthen economic ties, resolve differen...

Reliance Industries to seek shareholder approval to raise $3.9 billion via debentures
Companies

Reliance Industries to seek shareholder approval to raise $...

Petrol, diesel price on 27th June 2017: Check out the rates here
Economy

Petrol, diesel price on 27th June 2017: Check out the rates...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video