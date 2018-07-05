हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Sensex opens in green despite muted trend of global markets

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 35,647.34 points, up by 1.94 points, or 0.01 per cent.

Sensex opens in green despite muted trend of global markets

Mumbai: The key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher despite muted trend of global markets amid trade war leaving financial markets in a state of uncertainty.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 35,645.40 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 35,703.17 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 35,647.34 points, up by 1.94 points, or 0.01 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,769.90 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,767.10 points, down by 2.80 points or 0.03 per cent.

Expectation of a healthy rural demand on the back of the government's enhanced farm sector support had buoyed the key Indian equity indices on Wednesday. 

Additionally, positive economic data on services sector and healthy buying in automobile and banking sector stocks pushed the indices higher, despite broadly negative global cues.

The Sensex was up by 266.80 points or 0.75 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 35,667.31 points and a low of 35,309.67 points. The Nifty, too, was up by 70 points or 0.65 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a negative trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in red, down by 0.71 per cent while Hang Seng was down by 0.66 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was also down by 0.52 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in red, down by 0.63 per cent.

Overnight, FTSE 100 closed in red down by 0.27 per cent on Wednesday.

Tags:
SensexNiftykey Indian equityBSE

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close