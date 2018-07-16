हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The rupee fell 6 paise to 68.59 against the US dollar on fresh buying of the American currency by importers. 

Sensex opens over 100 points up, Nifty at 11,018

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday rose 117.08 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 36,658.71 and the Nifty started at 11,018.95 in opening trade. On its last close on Monday, Sensex retreated from a record high to end flat at 36,541.63 in volatile trade.

Meanwhile, the rupee fell 6 paise to 68.59 against the US dollar on fresh buying of the American currency by importers. Traders said dollar's strength against some currencies overseas and fresh demand of the US currency from importers weighed on investor sentiment.

Besides, India's trade deficit widening to a more than three-and-a-half-year high of $16.6 billion due to costlier crude oil imports, too kept pressure on the rupee. On Friday, the rupee saw a marginal four paise rise in its value at 68.53 a dollar.
 

