Sensex opens over 100 points up, Nifty reclaims 10,400

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced over 100 points in opening trade while the Nifty reclaimed 10,400 on Tuesday on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors.

Continuing its upward march for the fourth straight session, the 30-share index rose 105.66 points, or 0.31 percent, to 33,894.20. The NSE Nifty too was up 27.40 points, or 0.31 percent, at 10,406.75.

Sectoral indices, led by consumer banking, pharma and capital goods stocks, were trading in the positive zone with gains of up to 1.95 percent.

Asian shares, however, edged lower on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated from its highs after the FBI raided the offices of U.S. President Donald Trump`s long time lawyer, dampening risk appetite already under strain from an escalating US-China trade spat.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent. South Korea`s KOSPI fell 0.8 percent, while Japan`s Nikkei shed 0.4 percent.