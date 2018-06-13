हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex opens over 130 points up, Nifty above 10,800

Sectoral indices such as healthcare, IT, consumer durables, teck, auto, metal, PSU and banking advanced.

New Delhi: Buoyed by robust industrial output data amid mixed Asian cues, the BSE Sensex jumed over 130 points while the Nifty retained 10,800 level in opening trade on Wednesday.

Industrial output expanded by 4.9 percent in April this year, spurred by higher growth in manufacturing and mining sectors, as per official data released after market hours yesterday.

Retail inflation, however, inched up to 4.87 percent in May on increase in food prices.

The 30-share barometer was trading up 74.05 points, or 0.21 percent to 35,766.57 in early morning trade. The gauge had gained 248.85 points in the previous two sessions.

In the Sensex pack, Dr Reddy, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, TCS, SBIN, Infosys, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Adani Ports, Maruti and Bajaj Auto climbed by up to 4.01 percent.

The NSE Nifty index was trading higher by 14.55 points, or 0.13 percent, at 10,857.40.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,327.45 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,168.88 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.15 percent in early trade, giving up the slim gains they made following Tuesday`s meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Japan`s Nikkei eked out gains of 0.10 percent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.17 percent, led by a continued rally in technology shares. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.57 percent, to finish at record low of 7,703.

With Agency  Inputs

