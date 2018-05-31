Sensex opens over 35,000-mark on global cues, F&O expiry

Mumbai: Sensex rebounded over 130 points to quote above the 35,000-mark in opening trade on Thursday amidst firm trend in the global markets amid sustained buying by domestic institutional investors.

The 30-share index pared some initial gains but was still trading up 56.84 points or 0.16 percent to 34,962.95. Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading higher by 13.45 points to 10,627.80.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 492.46 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,286.91 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Major gainers were HDFC Bank, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Bank, HDFC, L&T, Infosys, Tata steel, Asian Paint and Wipro, with gains of up to 2.16 percent.

However, shares of the country's largest private lender ICICI Bank plunged 1.93 percent after the bank ordered an independent probe into allegations against its MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar's dealing with certain borrowers.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.56 percent after slumping to its weakest since the start of April on Wednesday. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng rose 0.5 percent, South Korea`s KOSPI added 0.6 percent and Japan`s Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 percent after data showed China`s factory growth in May accelerated strongly and well above forecasts to an eight-month high.

Overnight, the Dow rose 1.25 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 1.27 percent.

Stocks in Italy, the epicentre of the latest market tumult, bounced back 2.1 percent on Wednesday. But it had given up all the gains made in 2018.

With Agency Inputs