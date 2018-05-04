Sensex plummets over 180 points, slips below 35,000

New Delhi: Markets ended in the negative zone on Friday on weak global cues as investors eyed the outcome of US-China trade talks, ahead of the US jobs report.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 187.76 points or 0.5 percent to 34,915.38 while the NSE Nifty dropped 61.40 points or 0.57 percent to 10,618.25.

Sensex touched a high of 35206.55 and a low of 34847.61 in intra-day trading.

Top laggards were RIL, HDFC, Asian Paints, M&M, NTPC, Airtel, Coal India, Axis Bank, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank and Sun Pharma falling up to 2.95 percent.

