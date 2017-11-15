Sensex plunges 181 points to close at 32,760; Nifty ends at 10,118

New Delhi: The Sensex on Wednesday dropped by 181.43 points to end at three-week low of 32,760.44. Meanwhile, the broader 50-issue NSE Nifty dropped 68.55 points to close at 10,118.05.

Yesterday, the BSE Sensex dropped by 92 points to close at 32,941.87 points after retail inflation hitting a seven-month high in October dampened expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank.

Traders said sentiment suffered a jolt as the country's exports entered negative terrain after over an year, contracting 1.12 percent in October.

Trade deficit widened to almost a 3-year high of USD 14 billion last month as imports surged.

A weak trend at other Asian markets and a lower opening in Europe, spooked by sliding oil prices and doubts over US tax reforms, made mood gloomy.

