close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex plunges over 216 points, ends below 32,000-mark

The NSE Nifty also remained under pressure and was down 70.50 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 9,908.05.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 16:38
Sensex plunges over 216 points, ends below 32,000-mark

Mumbai: Stock market closed down for the third session on Wednesday as the Sensex plunged by over 216 points to end below the 32,000-mark.

Tension flared up between the US and North Korea over the the latter's ballistic missile programme, which cast a shadow on domestic stocks here.

Healthcare, auto and financial stocks lagged.

Selling pressure also gathered momentum following muted June quarter earnings by some companies, they added.

The Sensex recovered partially before settling down 216.35 points, or 0.68 percent, at 31,797.84 -- its lowest closing since July 18.

The gauge has now lost 527.57 points in three sessions.

The NSE Nifty also remained under pressure and was down 70.50 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 9,908.05. Intra- day, it cracked below the 9,900-mark to touch 9,893.05.

Overseas, Asian stocks ended lower and European shares were down in their early deals.

TAGS

India's stock marketBSE SensexNSE NiftyStocksAsian stocksNorth Korea

From Zee News

Sebi crackdown on shell companies: J Kumar Infra, Parsvnath move SAT against market regulator&#039;s order
Companies

Sebi crackdown on shell companies: J Kumar Infra, Parsvnat...

International Business

Qatar offers visa-free entry to 80 nationalities

Amazon launches Virtual Customer Service In India
Companies

Amazon launches Virtual Customer Service In India

Now, an instant credit card against your savings account
Personal Finance

Now, an instant credit card against your savings account

Tata Motors first-quarter profit rises 42%
Companies

Tata Motors first-quarter profit rises 42%

Economy

Farm loan waiver should not become a policy: Bimal Jalan

Could be wise to write off some Air India debt: Panagariya
Companies

Could be wise to write off some Air India debt: Panagariya

SEBI bans 331 shell companies – Check out the complete list
Companies

SEBI bans 331 shell companies – Check out the complete list

Companies

Indian workforce prefers to be entrepreneurs: Survey

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video