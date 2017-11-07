Sensex plunges over 300 points to below 33,500-mark

New Delhi: The BSE benchmark Sensex fell over 300 points in afternoon trade Tuesday on bouts of profit-booking mainly in healthcare, consumer durables and banking stocks.

The slide in the markets came after the 30-share Sensex touched its new record intra-day high of 33,865.95 early.

The BSE Sensex last quoted lower by 335.14 points or 0.99 percent to 33,396.05. The broader Nifty too declined by 95.55 points or 0.91 percent to trade at 10,356.25.

The BSE market breadth was bearish -- 1,928 declines and 741 advances.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 576.27 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 263.84 crore.