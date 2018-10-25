Sensex plunges over 340 points, Nifty ends below 10,200

New Delhi: Markets ended in the negative territory on Thursday triggered by a sell-off in global equities amid concerns about a slowdown in the world economy along with a weak rupee.

The barometer Sensex slipped below the 34,700-mark and the NSE`s Nifty50 also dropped below the psychological 10,200 point mark.

Sensex plunged 343.87 points or 1.01 percent to end at 33,690.09 while the Nifty dropped 99.85 points or 0.98 percent to 10,124.90.

Sensex touched an intra-day high of 33,838.76 points and a low of 33,553.18 points while Nifty shuttled between 10,166.60 and 10,079.30 during the session.

In the forex market, the rupee weakened by 22 paise to 73.38 against the US dollar intra-day.

October futures and options (F&O) expiry added to the woes as investors offloaded their long bets instead of carrying them forward to the next series for November, PTI said. During October F&O series, the BSE Sensex dropped 2,634.08 points, or over 7 percent while the NSE Nifty lost 852.65 points, or almost 8 percent.

With PTI Inputs