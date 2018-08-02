हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex plunges over 350 points, Nifty falls below 11,300

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs 95.94 crore.

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex fell over 350 points closing trade on heavy selling in banking, capital metal and auto stocks amid sustained capital outflows by foreign funds after the RBI yesterday hiked repo rate for the second time in two months.

The 30-share index plunged 356.46 points or 0.95 percent to close at 37,165.16. In a similar fashion, the NSE Nifty fell 101.50 points or 0.89 percent to 11,244.70.

LT, TCS, HDFC Bank, Asian Paint, Tata Motors, M&M, Vedanta, HDFC, RIL, Maruti, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel, losing by upto 2.79 percent

Power Grid, Coal India, HUL, Indus Ind Bank, Wipro and Sun Pharma rose by upto 2.25 percent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 95.94 crore yesterday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 562.33 crore, provisional data showed.

