Sensex posts gains for 2nd day, up 100 points on earning optimism

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Tuesday extended gains by 100 points and the NSE Nifty scaled the 10,200-level amid optimism ahead of quarterly earnings from heavyweights.

The 30-share Sensex after shuttling between 32,670.37 and 32,502.08, settled 100.62 points, or 0.31 per cent higher, at 32,607.34. The gauge had gained 116.76 points yesterday.

The NSE Nifty too climbed 22.85 points, or 0.22 per cent, to close above the 10,200-mark at 10,207.70. Intra-day, it moved between 10,237.75 and 10,182.40.

The sentiment got support better-than-expected earning results by select companies and continuous buying by domestic financial institutions.