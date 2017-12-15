Sensex rallies 216 points on exit poll findings; Nifty ends above 10,300-mark

New Delhi: Riding high on exit polls that predict a BJP victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Sensex shot up 216 points on Friday, aided by heavy liquidity and a surging rupee.

The ruling BJP at the Centre looks headed for a win in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, according to a string of exit polls by survey agencies.

During the session, the Sensex scaled a high of 33,621.96 before finishing at 33,462.97, up 216.27 points, or 0.65 percent, over the previous closing.

For the broader 50-share NSE Nifty, the close came in at at 10,333.25, a gain of 81.15 points, or 0.79 percent.

The rupee soaring to a three-month high at 64.01 against the American currency positively impacted sentiment.

For the second straight week, the Sensex rose, notching up a significant gain of 212.67 points, or 0.63 percent. The Nifty was up 67.60 points, or 0.65 percent, during the week.

Shares of metal, realty, consumer durables, auto, capital goods and banking hogged limelight on a flurry of buying by investors, said traders.

On two straight days, the Sensex has gained 410 points and the Nifty over 140 points.