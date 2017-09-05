close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex rebounds on bargain buying; sentiment remains cautious

The NSE Nifty also moved up by 39.35 points, or 0.40 percent, to end at 9,952.20, after moving between 9,963.10 and 9,901.05.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 16:20
Sensex rebounds on bargain buying; sentiment remains cautious

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Tuesday recovered by 107 points to close at 31,809.55 in a choppy trade on bargain buying by jittery investors in banking, oil & gas and auto stocks.

Buying activity picked up momentum in the later part of the session largely in tandem with strong opening of European shares.

The overall recovery received some support from consumer durables, realty, oil & gas, metal and banking stocks which recouped their losses to an extent.

The NSE Nifty also moved up by 39.35 points, or 0.40 percent, to end at 9,952.20, after moving between 9,963.10 and 9,901.05.

Meanwhile, the services sector activity in India suffered the second consecutive month of contraction in August as business activity and new work orders got affected by the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a monthly survey has found.

The Nikkei India PMI said in its survey, activity Index improved slightly from 45.9 registered in July to 47.5 in August.

The Sensex opened higher and hit the day's high of 31,863.47 as banking, auto and IT stocks advanced. But profit-booking triggered by weak Asian markets dragged the barometer to a low of 31,674.23 in afternoon session.

It finally closed higher by 107.30 points, or 0.34 percent, at 31,809.55 on strong European cues.

The Sensex had lost 189.98 points in the previous session in line with a general weakness cross the globe fuelled by North Korea's nuclear test on Sunday.

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketBSENSEIndia's services sector growthGST

From Zee News

India to soon allow 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar imports, govt source says
Economy

India to soon allow 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar imports, go...

International Business

China services sector expands by most in three months in Au...

International Business

Apple ends its annual music festival

Angry Birds maker Rovio plans IPO
International Business

Angry Birds maker Rovio plans IPO

Policy soon to promote agri exports, says Suresh Prabhu
Economy

Policy soon to promote agri exports, says Suresh Prabhu

MSI will not hold back in electric vehicle segment: Bhargava
Companies

MSI will not hold back in electric vehicle segment: Bhargav...

Novartis names Indian-origin Vasant Narasimhan as new CEO
Companies

Novartis names Indian-origin Vasant Narasimhan as new CEO

India Vs China: A comparison of economic growth
Economy

India Vs China: A comparison of economic growth

Jaypee insolvency case: IDBI moves SC against stay on NCLT proceedings
Companies

Jaypee insolvency case: IDBI moves SC against stay on NCLT...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video