Sensex rebounds over 173 points, inches closer to 27,000-mark

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 17:11
Snapping its two-day falling streak, the benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by over 173 points on Tuesday supported by value-buying in select blue-chip stocks.

The 30-share index opened higher at 26,811.63 and hovered in a range of 26,914.95 to 26,804.17 before finishing at 26,899.56, showing a gain of 173.01 points or 0.65 percent.

The gauge had lost 151.69 points in the previous two sessions ahead of earnings season and macroeconomic numbers due this week amid looming fears of a slowdown in the country's GDP growth.

Also, the NSE Nifty rose by 52.55 points or 0.64 percent to 8,288.60.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 96.82 crore, while Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPIs) offloaded shares amounting to Rs 325.10 crore, provisional data showed.

First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 17:11
