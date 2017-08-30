close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex rebounds over 300 points; Nifty regains 9,900-level

The NSE Nifty was also higher by 103.80 points, or 1.06 percent, to quote at 9,899.80 after moving in range of 9,909.45 - 9,850.80.  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 13:10
Sensex rebounds over 300 points; Nifty regains 9,900-level

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 300 points and the Nifty regained the 9,900-mark in mid-session trade Wednesday on buying in metal, realty and banking stocks after recent losses.

Speculators covering up their short positions ahead of the August derivatives contract expiry tomorrow added to the upward move.

The BSE 30-share barometer rebounded by 304.46 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 31,692.85. It moved between 31,727.98 and 31,533.02 in intra-day trade.

The gauge had lost 362.43 points in the previous session in line with a general weakness across the globe fuelled by North Korea's missile launch over Japan.

All the sectoral indices led by metal, realty, infrastructure and banking were in the green, adding up to 2.23 percent.

The NSE Nifty was also higher by 103.80 points, or 1.06 percent, to quote at 9,899.80 after moving in range of 9,909.45 and 9,850.80.

Traders said a rebound at other Asian markets as investors shrugged off geopolitical tensions a day after North Korea fired a missile that flew over northern Japan influenced trading sentiments here.

Besides, fresh spell of buying by retail investors and uninterrupted buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) helped recover the market.

RIL surged the most among Sensex components gaining 2.14 percent, followed by HDFC (2.07 percent).

Other gainers included Adani Ports, Cipla, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, SBI and Tata Motors, rising by up to 1.44 percent.

In Asian trade, Japan's Nikkei which hit a four-month low Tuesday, gained 0.74 percent, or 143.99 points, to end at 19,506.54, while the Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.62 percent, or 9.89 points, to close at 1,607.65.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher by 0.26 per cent yesterday.

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketStocksBSENSESensex todayNifty above 9900

From Zee News

Luxury cars, SUVs to get costlier as Cabinet approves ordinance to hike cess from 15% to 25%
Automobiles

Luxury cars, SUVs to get costlier as Cabinet approves ordin...

Maruti takes up rebranding to woo tech-savvy customers
Companies

Maruti takes up rebranding to woo tech-savvy customers

Centre moves SC seeking transfer of pleas against RERA to Delhi HC
Real Estate

Centre moves SC seeking transfer of pleas against RERA to D...

RBI seeks to steer more companies to bankruptcy court: Reports
Markets

RBI seeks to steer more companies to bankruptcy court: Repo...

Aadhaar deadline to avail social benefits extended to Dec 31: Centre to SC
Personal Finance

Aadhaar deadline to avail social benefits extended to Dec 3...

7th Pay Commission: Odisha to implement salary hike from Sept
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Odisha to implement salary hike from Se...

Moody&#039;s says G20 GDP growth to exceed 3%, warns of geopolitical risks
International Business

Moody's says G20 GDP growth to exceed 3%, warns of geo...

LIVE: Sensex recovers 150 points, Nifty above 9,850
Markets

LIVE: Sensex recovers 150 points, Nifty above 9,850

Petrol, diesel price on 30th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 30th August 2017: Check out the rat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video