Sensex rebounds over 300 points; Nifty regains 9,900-level

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 300 points and the Nifty regained the 9,900-mark in mid-session trade Wednesday on buying in metal, realty and banking stocks after recent losses.

Speculators covering up their short positions ahead of the August derivatives contract expiry tomorrow added to the upward move.

The BSE 30-share barometer rebounded by 304.46 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 31,692.85. It moved between 31,727.98 and 31,533.02 in intra-day trade.

The gauge had lost 362.43 points in the previous session in line with a general weakness across the globe fuelled by North Korea's missile launch over Japan.

All the sectoral indices led by metal, realty, infrastructure and banking were in the green, adding up to 2.23 percent.

The NSE Nifty was also higher by 103.80 points, or 1.06 percent, to quote at 9,899.80 after moving in range of 9,909.45 and 9,850.80.

Traders said a rebound at other Asian markets as investors shrugged off geopolitical tensions a day after North Korea fired a missile that flew over northern Japan influenced trading sentiments here.

Besides, fresh spell of buying by retail investors and uninterrupted buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) helped recover the market.

RIL surged the most among Sensex components gaining 2.14 percent, followed by HDFC (2.07 percent).

Other gainers included Adani Ports, Cipla, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, SBI and Tata Motors, rising by up to 1.44 percent.

In Asian trade, Japan's Nikkei which hit a four-month low Tuesday, gained 0.74 percent, or 143.99 points, to end at 19,506.54, while the Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.62 percent, or 9.89 points, to close at 1,607.65.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher by 0.26 per cent yesterday.