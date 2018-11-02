हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex reclaims 35,000, Nifty soars 182 points

All the sectoral indices led by auto, metal, consumer durables and oil & gas were trading in the positive zone, with gains of up to 3.97 percent.

New Delhi: The BSE benchmark Sensex Friday soared regained the psychological 35,000 level on widespread gains amid fresh foreign fund inflows, fall in global crude prices and rising rupee.

Intra-day, the 30-share Sensex climbed 570.00 points, or 1.66 percent, to quote at 35,001.97. The gauge had shed 10 points in Thursday's volatile session. The NSE Nifty leaped 182.00 points, or 1.75 percent, to 10,562.45.

Positive leads from most other Asian markets on easing concerns over the US-China trade war, too, buoyed sentiments here.

Investor sentiment got a big push after Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped below the USD 73-mark to quote at a seven-month low of USD 72.65 by falling 3.48 percent, news agency PTI, quoting traders said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which had been selling on the Indian bourses, made fresh purchases worth Rs 348.75 crore Thursday, while DIIs sold shares to the tune of Rs 509.17 crore, provisional data showed.

Vedanta, Yes Bank, M&M, Heromoto Corp, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Tata Steel, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Asian Paints, rising by upto 6.34 percent.

All the sectoral indices led by auto, metal, consumer durables and oil & gas were trading in the positive zone, with gains of up to 3.97 percent.

With Agency Inputs

