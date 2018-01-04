Sensex recovers by over 100 points in opening trade

Mumbai: Halting its three- session falling streak the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by over 123 points in early trade on Wednesday.

The 30-share index rebounded by 123.37 points, or 0.36 percent, to 33,916.75 on fresh spell of buying in recent losers amid positive Asian cues.

The gauge had lost 263.45 points in the previous three sessions.

Sectoral indices led by infrastructure, capital goods, PSU, realty and metal were leading the recovery, adding up to 0.70 percent.

The NSE Nifty also moved up by 26.90 points, or 0.25 percent, to trade at 10,470.10.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 96.31 crore yesterday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 269.20 crore, as per the provisional data.

In the Sensex kitty, major gainers included Asian Paint, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Axis Bank, SBI, ITC Ltd, HDFC Bank, M&M, NTPC and Reliance Industries, gaining up to 1.38 percent.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,916.75 points and a low of 33,847.51 points in the trade so far.

