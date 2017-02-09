close
Sensex recovers over 150 points, Nifty reclaims 8,800-mark

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 10:03
New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 150 points in early trade Thursday on positive global cues.

The 30-share index, which had closed at 28,289.92 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 28,349.22 points. It last quoted at 28,436.04, up by 146.12 points, or 0.52 percent after moving in range of 28,469.48-28,348.50.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 8,769.05 points, was quoting at 8,809.75, up by 40.70 points or 0.46 percent.

Meanwhile, the rupee today went past its three-month high in early trade to 66.95 against the dollar on sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a positive trend except the Japanese equity market index.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in red, down 0.22 percent, Hang Seng up by 0.42 percent while South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.22 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite index was quoting in green, up by 0.33 percent.

The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested mixed earnings reports with a decline in average short interest positions across US stocks also helping gains.

With Agency Inputs

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 09:58
