Sensex regains 35,000-mark, Nifty jumps 172 points

All the sectoral indices led by auto, metal, consumer durables and oil & gas were trading in the positive zone, with gains of up to 4.05 percent.

New Delhi: Bolstered by widespread gains amid fresh foreign fund inflows, fall in global crude prices and rising rupee, markets posted sharp rally on Friday with both Sensex and Nifty soaring over 1.6 percent.

The BSE benchmark Sensex Friday regained the psychological 35,000 level. Sensex rallied 579.68 points to end at 35,011.65 while the Nifty climbed 172.55 points to 10,553.

Intra-day, the 30-share Sensex touched a high of  35,190.20 and low of 34,649.80. The gauge had shed 10 points in Thursday's volatile session. The NSE Nifty shuttled between 10,606.95 and 10,457.70.

Positive leads from most other Asian markets on easing concerns over the US-China trade war, too, buoyed sentiments here.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which had been selling on the Indian bourses, made fresh purchases worth Rs 348.75 crore Thursday, while DIIs sold shares to the tune of Rs 509.17 crore, provisional data showed.

Major gainers were Maruti, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Indusind Bank, Adani Ports, M&M, Heromoto Corp, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Yes Bank and Asian Paint, rising by upto 6.37 perecnt

Among sectoral indices, Auto gained the most by rising 4.05 percent, metal (3.04 percent), Oil and gas (2.46 percent), consumer durable (1.85 percent), infrastructure (1.42 percent) and bankex (1.42 percent), capital goods (1.30 percent), PSU (1.07 percent), power (1.79 percent) and realty (0.12 percent).

Bucking the trend, Sun Pharma, SBI, Infosys, TCS and Wipro ended in red, falling by upto 3.29 percent.

With Agency Inputs

