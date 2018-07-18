हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex retreats after hitting record high, Nifty comes below 11,000

The gauge had gained 196.19 points in the previous session after a sharp drop in global crude oil prices.

Sensex retreats after hitting record high, Nifty comes below 11,000

New Delhi: Stock market closed in the negative zone on Wednesday with the Nifty coming below 11,000-mark with metal, realty, telecom, auto, FMCG, power and banking stocks coming under selling pressure.

Sensex tumbled ended 146.52 points or 0.40 percent down at 36,373.44 in choppy trade today after a no-confidence motion against the government was moved in the Lok Sabha. The broader NSE Nifty also fell by 27.60 points or 0.25 percent to end at at 10,980.45.

Sensex had touched fresh record high in opening trade today. The gauge had gained 196.19 points in the previous session after a sharp drop in global crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 673.99 crore yesterday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 840.06 crore, data released by stock exchanges showed.

With Agency Inputs

