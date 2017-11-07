Sensex retreats from record high

New Delhi: The BSE benchmark Sensex hit all-time high of 33,865.95 in opening trade on Tuesday amid strong global cues.

However, it last quoted lower by 56.64 points or 0.17 percent to 33,674.55 after moving in range of 33,865.95 and 33,645.76. The Nifty also quoted down 31.95 points or 0.31 percent to 10,419.85 after approaching towards its life-time high of 10,490.45 points (intra-day) touched yesterday.

The gauge had gained 157.97 points in the previous two sessions and closed at record high of 33,731.19 yesterday.

The rupee recovered by 7 paise to trade at 64.61 against the dollar in early session at the Interbank Foreign Exchange today on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Globally, among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.22 percent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.82 percent in their late morning deals. Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.66 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at record by gaining 0.04 percent yesterday.