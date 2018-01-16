Sensex retreats from record high, Nifty holds on to 10,700

New Delhi: Snaping 3-day winning streak, the key Indian equity indices retreated from record highs on Tuesday.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index Sensex slipped 72.46 points to end at 34,771.05. The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell 41.10 points to 10,700.45.

Sentiments also dampened after data showed the country`s trade deficit widened in December. Data released after market hours yesterday showed that the country's trade deficit, or difference between imports and exports, reached USD 14.88 billion in December, up about 41 percent year-on-year, as crude oil and gold import bill inflated.

Giving up all the morning gains, Sensex was trading 28.24 points or 0.08 percent lower during the afternoon session while Nifty was trading 30.65 points or 0.29 percent lower at 10,710.90 points.

The gauge had gained 410.44 points in the previous three sessions and closed at an all-time high of 34,843.51 yesterday.

Nifty shuttled between 10,762.35 and 10,687.85 during the session. Yesterday, it had closed at a new life-time high of 10,741.55.