Sensex retreats from record highs, falls 207 points

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from record highs, falling by 207.44 points or 0.62 percent to 32,835.06 in early trade on Thursday.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,295.35 points, was quoting at 10,282.60 points, down by 12.75 points or 0.12 per cent.

Healthy buying in state-run banks stocks lifted the indices to breach their respective intra-day and closing record highs on Wednesday.

According to market observers, the exponential rise in scrip prices of state-run banks was witnessed a day after the government had announced a massive scheme to recapitalise the sector and to boost the overall infrastructure spend.

The Sensex was up by 435.16 points or 1.33 per cent at Wednesday`s closing. In the day`s trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 33,117.33 points and a low of 32,804.60 points. The Nifty too was up by 87.65 points or 0.86 per cent.

