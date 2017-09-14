close
﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 10:20
Sensex rises 120 points; Nifty above 10,100-mark

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose by 120 points in early trade on Thursday on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors mainly in healthcare, oil & gas, realty, PSU banking stocks.

The 30-share index moved higher by 120.62 points, or 0.37 percent, to 32,307.036. The gauge had gained 524.44 points in the previous five straight session.

Sectoral indices led by healthcare, oil & gas and realty rose by up to 1.63 percent.

The broader Nifty of NSE too was quoting higher by 38.75 points, or 0.38 percent, at 10,118.05

Brokers said continuous buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and retail investors following fresh records on Wall Street on hopes of movement on US tax reform strengthened the sentiment.

Major gainers were Sun Pharma, Axis Bank Lupin, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, SBI and Adani Ports rising up to 3.69 percent.

Meanwhile, DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 725.90 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

Stocks of state-run oil market companies such as BPCL, HPCL and IOC rose up to 3.47 percent after oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan ruled out any intervention to disrupt the daily revision in petrol and diesel prices.

Globally, Japan's Nikkei moved up 0.04 percent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.08 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.36 percent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.18 percent higher in yesterday.

