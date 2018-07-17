हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex rises 196 points

Sensex rises 196 points, Nifty closes above 11,000 level

Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever though fell the most in the Sensex pack.

Sensex rises 196 points, Nifty closes above 11,000 level

New Delhi: Stock markets ended in green on Tuesday with the Nifty re-claiming 11,000 mark amidst sharp drop in global crude oil prices that pushed oil, metal and PSU stocks higher.

The BSE Sensex rose 196.19 points to end at 36,519.96 while the NSE Nifty gained 71.20 points to close at 11008.05.

Major gainers that supported the recovery were SBIN, Sun Pharma, ICICI, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, M&M, Vedanta limited, Heromoto Corp, Adani Ports, Reliance and ONGC, rising by upto 2.98 percent.

Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever though fell the most in the Sensex pack despite posting a 19.17 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 1,529 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 625.68 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 70.30 crore yesterday.

Tags:
Sensex rises 196 pointsNifty closes above 11000 level

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close