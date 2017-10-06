close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex rises by 222 points to 2-week high, posts weekly gain

This is the highest closing since September 22 when it settled at 31,922.44.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 16:05
Sensex rises by 222 points to 2-week high, posts weekly gain

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark recovered by 222.19 points, or 0.70 percent, to end at over two-week high of 31,814.22 after fresh round of buying by participants ahead of the outcome of the GST Council meet later in the day.

The 30-share index, which had lost 79.68 points in the previous session, shuttled between 31,844.28 and 31,632.81.

This is the highest closing since September 22 when it settled at 31,922.44.

Reflecting widespread recovery, the 50-share NSE Nifty too spurted by 91 points, or 0.92 percent to close at 9,979.70. Intra-day, it touched a high of 9,989.35 and low of 9,906.60.

On weekly basis, the BSE Sensex recovered by 530.50 points, or 1.69 percent and the broader NSE Nifty by 191.10 points or 1.95 percent.

Expectations that the GST Council may provide some relief to exporters and small and medium enterprises (SMEs)in terms of faster refunds and compliance moved the market, brokers said.

Positive global cues with most other Asian markets ending higher, tracking another record close on Wall Street following more buoyant US data and hopes for tax reform, fuelled the rally.

 

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketBSENSESensex todaystock market close

From Zee News

GST Council doles out sops for SMEs; composition scheme limit raised to Rs 1 cr
Economy

GST Council doles out sops for SMEs; composition scheme lim...

Gold prices recovers to Rs 30,450 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold prices recovers to Rs 30,450 per 10 grams

Despite cut, petrol, diesel, rate in India 2.5 times of Singapore benchmark: Moody&#039;s
Personal Finance

Despite cut, petrol, diesel, rate in India 2.5 times of Sin...

I don&#039;t give much thought to rich list: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Companies

I don't give much thought to rich list: Kiran Mazumdar...

Operation black money: 5,800 shell companies under govt glare over post note-ban deposits
Economy

Operation black money: 5,800 shell companies under govt gla...

Aadhaar now a must for post office deposits, PPF, KVP
Personal Finance

Aadhaar now a must for post office deposits, PPF, KVP

NCLT sets aside Cyrus Mistry plea to shift case to Delhi bench
Companies

NCLT sets aside Cyrus Mistry plea to shift case to Delhi be...

Sensex stages modest recovery; Nifty reclaims 9,900-mark
Markets

Sensex stages modest recovery; Nifty reclaims 9,900-mark

Nissan to recall all new cars sold in Japan in last three years
International Business

Nissan to recall all new cars sold in Japan in last three y...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video