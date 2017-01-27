Sensex rises for 4th day, soars over 174 points

New Delhi: Maintaining its uptrend for the fourth day, the Sensex gained over 174 points Friday amid positive Asian cues.

The 30-share Sensex, which gained 673.64 points in the previous three straight sessions, added 174.32 points at 27,882.46.

The NSE Nifty jumped 38.50 points to 8,641.25.

The market was shut yesterday for the Republic Day.

Brokers said investors were busy creating new positions following the beginning of the February futures and options (F&O) series that led to the rally in the market. Moreover, data showing that foreign as well as domestic institutional investors made sizeable buying on Wednesday buoyed sentiment.

A firming trend in the rest of Asia led by Japan, tracking another record close in the US, accelerated buying activity at the domestic bourses here, they added.

With PTI Inputs